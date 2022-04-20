Advertise
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin to pardon some closed marijuana convictions

Last year, Woodfin pardoned 15,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana.
Last year, Woodfin pardoned 15,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana.(Randall Woodfin Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Wednesday he is pardoning closed minor marijuana convictions that happened from April 20, 2021-December 31, 2021.

In 2021, Woodfin issued a pardon of 15,000 people convicted of marijuana possession in Birmingham between 1990-2020.

In a video posted to Twitter, Woodfin encourages other mayors around Alabama to do the same thing.

You can watch the full video below.

