Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin to pardon some closed marijuana convictions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Wednesday he is pardoning closed minor marijuana convictions that happened from April 20, 2021-December 31, 2021.

In 2021, Woodfin issued a pardon of 15,000 people convicted of marijuana possession in Birmingham between 1990-2020.

In a video posted to Twitter, Woodfin encourages other mayors around Alabama to do the same thing.

You can watch the full video below.

Happy 4/20.



Today, I'm continuing what I started last year and pardoning closed minor marijuana convictions from 4/20/21 - 12/31/21.



Too many Alabamians are left out of economic opportunities due to prior marijuana convictions.



Legalize marijuana and end this injustice. pic.twitter.com/nhf0kTrh7T — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) April 20, 2022

