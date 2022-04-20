Advertise
Columbine High School shooting: 23 years later

The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a teacher. More than 20 others were injured. The two gunmen took their own lives.(MGN/Columbine Wiki)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, April 20, 2022 marks 23 years since the deadly Columbine High School shooting that claimed the lives of 13 people and injured several others.

This tragedy remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Today, and always, we remember those who lost their lives on that tragic day.

  • Cassie Bernall
  • Steve Curnow
  • Corey DePooter
  • Kelly Fleming
  • Matt Kechter
  • Daniel Mauser
  • Daniel Rohrbough
  • Coach Dave Sanders
  • Rachel Scott
  • Isaiah Shoels
  • John Tomlin
  • Lauren Townsend
  • Kyle Velasquez

The high school’s football team took to social media to pay tribute to the victims in a tweet that read: “Never Forgotten. Always in our hearts.”

