Columbine High School shooting: 23 years later

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, April 20, 2022 marks 23 years since the deadly Columbine High School shooting that claimed the lives of 13 people and injured several others.

This tragedy remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Today, and always, we remember those who lost their lives on that tragic day.

Cassie Bernall

Steve Curnow

Corey DePooter

Kelly Fleming

Matt Kechter

Daniel Mauser

Daniel Rohrbough

Coach Dave Sanders

Rachel Scott

Isaiah Shoels

John Tomlin

Lauren Townsend

Kyle Velasquez

The high school’s football team took to social media to pay tribute to the victims in a tweet that read: “Never Forgotten. Always in our hearts.”

