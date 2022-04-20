Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Contract signed for new Alabama prison in Elmore County

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first construction contract related to Alabama’s $1.3 billion prison plan has been signed.

According to the Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, a design-build contract has been awarded to Montgomery-based Caddell Construction for the construction of a specialized men’s prison facility.

A copy of the contract has not yet been made publicly available.

The new facility in Elmore County is called a specialized men’s prison facility, designed to house at least 4,000 male inmates with designated space to offer enhanced medical and mental health treatment, substance abuse and addiction treatment and other educational programming services to inmates. It will be built behind the Draper and Staton correctional facilities.

Ivey signed the prison infrastructure bills into law following a special session in October. The state will use up to $400 million in federal COVID relief money as part of its funding.

The construction timeline is on schedule, the governor’s office added.

Construction contracts related to a second prison, to be built in Escambia County near Holman Correctional Facility, have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Monday homicide suspect also connected to 2017 shooting
A missing persons alert for Richard Galligan has been canceled, according to the Enterprise...
Enterprise police confirm missing man found deceased
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say
Prattville police say a 17-year-old reported that he was shot while leaving work on April 18,...
Prattville PD: Teen says he was shot leaving work

Latest News

Some families and doctors want to block a new law that makes it crime for doctors to treat...
AG, family of trans child react to lawsuit dismissal over new law
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C....
Former President Trump ‘American Freedom Tour’ in Birmingham postponed
While the day has arrived to pay your federal taxes, Alabama has an automatic six-month...
New tax relief laws help Alabamians save money
Despite dropping two lawsuits challenging Alabama's transgender youth treatment ban over the...
New lawsuit planned over Alabama’s trans youth treatment ban