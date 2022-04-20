Contract signed for new Alabama prison in Elmore County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first construction contract related to Alabama’s $1.3 billion prison plan has been signed.

According to the Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, a design-build contract has been awarded to Montgomery-based Caddell Construction for the construction of a specialized men’s prison facility.

A copy of the contract has not yet been made publicly available.

The new facility in Elmore County is called a specialized men’s prison facility, designed to house at least 4,000 male inmates with designated space to offer enhanced medical and mental health treatment, substance abuse and addiction treatment and other educational programming services to inmates. It will be built behind the Draper and Staton correctional facilities.

Ivey signed the prison infrastructure bills into law following a special session in October. The state will use up to $400 million in federal COVID relief money as part of its funding.

The construction timeline is on schedule, the governor’s office added.

Construction contracts related to a second prison, to be built in Escambia County near Holman Correctional Facility, have not been released.

