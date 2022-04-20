Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Dothan man charged with enticing children

Jason Dean Burdeshaw, 45, was jailed on Wednesday, according to docket records.
Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.
Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces charges that he enticed children for immoral purposes.

Jason Dean Burdeshaw, 45, was jailed on Wednesday, according to docket records.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said details of the allegations won’t be released due to their sensitive nature, and because the investigation is ongoing with other charges possible.

Burdeshaw faces two felony counts and is held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Monday homicide suspect also connected to 2017 shooting
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say
A missing persons alert for Richard Galligan has been canceled, according to the Enterprise...
Enterprise police confirm missing man found deceased
Prattville police say a 17-year-old reported that he was shot while leaving work on April 18,...
Prattville PD: Teen says he was shot leaving work

Latest News

I-85 SB reopens in Auburn, Opelika after several crashes
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Troy University Athletics
Central Alabama Business Break - Troy University Athletics
‘Barrel of Blues’ fundraiser supports Child Protect
‘Barrel of Blues’ fundraiser supports Child Protect