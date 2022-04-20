Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.
Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.(Source: Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAHOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested for second-degree assault early Tuesday following an incident at a Pahoa home, Hawaii County police said.

It’s the latest in a string of negative headlines involving the star.

Hawaii Island police said Miller was taken into custody about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Miller allegedly “became irate” when asked to leave an acquaintance’s home and threw a chair at a woman.

The 26-year-old victim reported a half-inch cut to her forehead.

Miller was arrested following a traffic stop. Police said the star was subsequently released pending further investigation.

Miller has played “The Flash” in several movies, but has more recently grabbed attention for alleged erratic behavior. Last month, Miller was arrested after allegedly ripping a microphone out of a woman’s hands and lunging at a man playing darts at a Hilo karaoke bar.

The star, a Vermont resident, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday to enter a plea on harassment and disorderly conduct charges in connection with that case.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Kimberly Baker, 32, Alexia Shepherd, 18, and Donnell George, 24, are each charged with...
3 charged, 4th sought after man injured in Montgomery armed robbery
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery
Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home

Latest News

Caleb Holden, 28, faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Father facing cruelty charges after leaving child in car for 6 hours, police say
Graphite processing plant breaks ground in Coosa County
Graphite processing plant breaks ground in Coosa County
Alabama State University honored one of the nation’s most important civil rights icons. Tuesday...
ASU renames building after civil rights leader Jo Ann Robinson
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Florida Airbnb.
GRAPHIC: Police investigate deadly shooting at Airbnb being used to sell drugs