I-85 SB reopens in Auburn, Opelika after several crashes

(Source: WTVM viewer)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUBURN-OPELIKA Ala. (WTVM) - Interstate 85 in Auburn and Opelika has reopened after a string of early morning crashes.

An overnight crash involving an 18-wheeler happened at mile marker 54, between exits 51 (South College Street) and 57 (Bent Creek Road) in Auburn, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Additional crashes happened near exits 57 and 58. The latter one involved a vehicle fire, ALDOT says.

Traffic maps showed hours of major congestion in the area. There’s no word on any injuries.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

