Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Jeffrey Earnhardt set to race at Talladega in legendary No. 3 car

Jeffrey Earnhardt talks with WSFA 12 Sports Director Rosie Langello ahead of Sunday's Geico 500...
Jeffrey Earnhardt talks with WSFA 12 Sports Director Rosie Langello ahead of Sunday's Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Rosie Langello
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The grandson of Dale Earnhardt Sr., and nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., will fire up his engine this weekend for a race around the Talladega Superspeedway.

Jeffrey Earnhardt Jr., sat down for a chat with WSFA 12 News Sports Director Rosie Langello Wednesday to talk about the upcoming experience.

Earnhardt is driving the legendary No. 3 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at TSS for Richard Childress Racing. It was RCR that gave his grandfather his last career win at TSS in 2000.

Jeffrey talked about the opportunity this weekend presents, saying it would be “huge” to win the race, “especially being the last place that my grandpa won at, in 2000, and how he won it, coming from like 18th, to leading in a handful of laps and winning the race is pretty incredible.”

A win wouldn’t be great just for Earnhardt. He thinks his fans “would probably lose their minds.”

Earnhardt says he has great teammates to make everything possible. He also has Birmingham native Larry McReynolds as his crew chief, the same crew chief his grandfather won the Daytona 500 with in 1998.

Having McReynolds on his team helps relieve some of the pressure a race can bring, Earnhardt confirmed.

“He’s very excited,” Earnhardt said, noting that McReynolds thanked him for the opportunity and said he could call him anytime, day or night if he was needed . Earnhardt said he’s just as thankful to have McReynolds along for the ride.

The Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Prattville police say a 17-year-old reported that he was shot while leaving work on April 18,...
Prattville PD: Teen says he was shot leaving work
A missing persons alert for Richard Galligan has been canceled, according to the Enterprise...
Enterprise police confirm missing man found deceased
Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Monday homicide suspect also connected to 2017 shooting
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say

Latest News

Pat Day was the Biscuits’ assistant general manager from 2003 to 2007. He died on Friday at the...
Montgomery Biscuits mourn death of former assistant general manager
The Marching Maroon and White will be marching in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Alabama A&M Marching Band will March in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Rosie Langello interviews NASCAR driver Harrison Burton
Rosie Langello interviews NASCAR driver Harrison Burton
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area