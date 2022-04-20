Man charged after agents seize more than 2,800 fentanyl pills

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One man is facing a drug charge after agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force seized approximately 2,800 fentanyl pills.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, agents executed a search warrant at a home on South Blair Street. When agents were entering the home, the resident threw evidence out of the window. The evidence included a box that contained nearly a pound of fentanyl pills. Deputies say the approximate street value of the pills is $56,000.

Nearly 2,800 Fentanyl pills seized in Lauderdale County (Florence Police Department)

The resident, identified as Marterius Shamar Adams, was arrested and charged with an attempt to commit a controlled substance crime.

Agents were assisted by Florence/Lauderdale SWAT Team, Florence Police Department, Florence Police K-9 unit, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Colbert County Drug Task Force assisted with this case.

