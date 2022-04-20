Advertise
Man charged after wife shot at multiple times in Prattville parking lot

Jim Darnell Curry is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at his wife in a Prattville parking lot on April 16, 2022.
Jim Darnell Curry is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at his wife in a Prattville parking lot on April 16, 2022.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man accused of shooting at his wife in a Prattville parking lot over the weekend has been arrested by a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, according to the Prattville Police Department.

Prattville investigators said Jim Darnell Curry fired four shots from a 9mm handgun at his wife Saturday in the 700 block of East Main Street. The woman was not injured in the incident, however.

Witnesses said Curry fled the scene after the shooting.

He was taken into custody at an undisclosed location in Montgomery Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder. He has since been returned to the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $150,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

