Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say

A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a vehicle stop. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Two men are facing charges after police said they found drugs on the men while conducting a traffic stop over the previous weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department stopped a vehicle on a local highway for improper registration, as reported by WDTV.

Authorities said officers made contact with the driver, Roy Porter, 57, and he handed over a packet believed to be the registration information for the vehicle.

However, during the process, a small plastic bag fell out, which police said contained a crystal-like substance that was consistent with methamphetamine.

Officers report a K-9 unit was called, resulting in a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle. Porter was found to have approximately 4 grams of meth in his possession.

Police said Jared Mayle, the passenger in the vehicle, was then found to have two plastic bags with him containing about 220 grams of meth.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and Mayle was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Prattville police say a 17-year-old reported that he was shot while leaving work on April 18,...
Prattville PD: Teen says he was shot leaving work
A missing persons alert for Richard Galligan has been canceled, according to the Enterprise...
Enterprise police confirm missing man found deceased
Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Monday homicide suspect also connected to 2017 shooting
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say

Latest News

Jeffrey Earnhardt talks with WSFA 12 Sports Director Rosie Langello ahead of Sunday's Geico 500...
Jeffrey Earnhardt set to race at Talladega in legendary No. 3 car
Chief national political analyst Greta Van Susteren joins WSFA First at Four. (Source: WSFA 12...
New wave of attacks on eastern Ukraine
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes
Alabama signs construction contract for first of two new mega-prisons
Alabama signs construction contract for first of two new mega-prisons