Montgomery Biscuits mourn death of former assistant general manager

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are mourning the loss of a man who is credited with playing a “pivotal role” in building the baseball team’s brand in its early years.

Pat Day was the Biscuits’ assistant general manager from 2003 to 2007.

“We join the rest of the Minor League Baseball community in mourning the loss of Pat Day,” the Biscuits said in a social media post Wednesday.

According to an article posted to the Minor League Baseball website, Day died Friday after suffering a heart attack at his home in Arizona. He was 47.

Day is survived by his wife Erica and daughters Emerson and Harper.

A Celebration of Life is planned on Zoom and is set to be held on Thursday.

