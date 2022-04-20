Opelika police seek man missing since April 10

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Leroy Marcus, 73, was last seen in the 1400 Block of Elm Street around April 10, 2022. Marcus is a Henry County, Georgia, resident who had recently traveled to the Opelika area.

Marcus is approximately 6′ and has a bald head. Police say he may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety and are urging anyone who sees him to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

