Opelika police seek man missing since April 10

Leroy Marcus may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety
Leroy Marcus, 73, was last seen in the 1400 Block of Elm Street in Opelika around April 10, 2022.
Leroy Marcus, 73, was last seen in the 1400 Block of Elm Street in Opelika around April 10, 2022.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Leroy Marcus, 73, was last seen in the 1400 Block of Elm Street around April 10, 2022. Marcus is a Henry County, Georgia, resident who had recently traveled to the Opelika area.

Marcus is approximately 6′ and has a bald head. Police say he may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety and are urging anyone who sees him to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

