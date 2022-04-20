Opelika police seek man missing since April 10
Leroy Marcus may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Leroy Marcus, 73, was last seen in the 1400 Block of Elm Street around April 10, 2022. Marcus is a Henry County, Georgia, resident who had recently traveled to the Opelika area.
Marcus is approximately 6′ and has a bald head. Police say he may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety and are urging anyone who sees him to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.