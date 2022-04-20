Advertise
Police: Man charged with arson had twice been booted from hotel property

This fire brings to five the number of suspicious downtown fires since March 28, when the Town Terrace, that is being demolished, first burned.

By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man has been charged with setting fire to a closed Dothan hotel that has now burned twice in less than a month.

Police arrested 33-year-old Joe Edward Thomas Wednesday night on allegations that he set the old Town Terrace hotel on fire.

That brings to five the number of suspicious downtown fires since March 28, when the Town Terrace, that is being demolished, first burned.

Almost simultaneously, another Oates Street building caught fire.

Police charged Jeffrey Lanord Watford, 38, of Graceville, Florida with setting those fires. He has been jailed since his arrest.

Last week, a Main Street building burned under suspicious circumstances, as did a home near Range Street on Monday.

Police say Thomas had twice been evicted from the old hotel property and arrested on a trespassing charge last week.

