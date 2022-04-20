Advertise
Suspect arrested in multiple burglaries, including Montgomery church

William Michael Pearson, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to several Montgomery area...
William Michael Pearson, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to several Montgomery area burglaries, including on at a church.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a recent Montgomery church burglary investigation has been arrested and is now facing charges in several cases, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

William Michael Pearson, 37, of Montgomery was identified by an anonymous tip in connection to two Montgomery burglaries, CrimeStoppers said.

William Michael Pearson is now connected to multiple Montgomery area burglaries, including one...
William Michael Pearson is now connected to multiple Montgomery area burglaries, including one at a church on Johnson Street (L) and at a business on Rigby Street (R).(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Pearson was questioned about the two crimes and charged by Montgomery police at the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he’d been taken on Monday on a previous residential burglary arrest.

Pearson is said to have confessed to breaking into a business in the 2000 block of Rigby Street on March 8, telling authorities he did it because he was hungry.

Pearson was also charged with the church burglary, which happened in the 2000 block of Johnson Street on March 25.

The Montgomery County Detention Facility lists Pearson’s bail amounts for a total of $65,000.

