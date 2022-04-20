Turning much warmer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry and increasingly warm weather will dictate the next five days in Central Alabama. Skies will be mostly sunny just about each day. The only exception will be today, which will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies. That doesn’t mean rain or dreary conditions, just more clouds than sun during the day.

Increasing clouds today with highs in the upper 70s. (WSFA 12 News)

It will also be a bit breezy once again today and early tomorrow, but the wind won’t be overly strong. Gusts will maximize around 20mph.

We’ll head up into the upper 70s today before rising into the lower 80s tomorrow. It won’t be record-breaking warmth, but we’re likely to see temps make it into the middle 80s this weekend into early next week.

Other than the clouds today, there really aren’t any negatives to the forecast through Sunday evening. No rain, no storms, no brutal cold, no intense heat, no overly windy weather, no major fog...just a nice and quiet period of late April weather.

80s return beginning tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes early next week’s rain chances...

This doesn’t look like a heavy rain or strong storm issue for us, but isolated to scattered showers and a few storms do appear possible both Monday and Tuesday.

A chance of showers and a few storms early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

By no means will it be a rainout kind of forecast either day. Based on long-range forecast models it isn’t even a guarantee you get rain in your neighborhood. We’re capping coverage around 30% to at most 40% for now.

Behind the early week rain chance, the rest of next week looks quiet and a little cooler.

