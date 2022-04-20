Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

West Alabama hospital gets money for upgrades and new equipment

(Provided)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama Hospital will get a big financial boost from the federal government.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s office announced the help is part of the 2022 federal budget. Congresswoman Sewell visited Hill Hospital in York Tuesday. It’s getting more than half a million dollars to make improvements that would be hard for the hospital to do on its own right now.

Hill Hospital will get $575,000. According to a press release, coronavirus magnified challenges the hospital has faced over the years from geographic isolation, economic changes among other issues. The funding will help Hill Hospital continue to provide critical services to folks who may have to travel longer distances for medical care.

Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell said Hill Hospital has faced recent financial shortfalls. “We have had, from our administrator at Hill Hospital to staff, they have taken pay cuts to make sure that the doors of the hospital stayed open. People have done things to say OK. We just want to make sure that we can continue to work, do what we need to do to keep the doors open because again, Hill Hospital is vital,” Campbell said.

The money Hill Hospital is set to receive is part of an $8 million dollar funding package for the seventh congressional district that includes Sumter County. Sewell wanted to give additional support to rural Alabama hospitals who were hit hard from COVID-19 cases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say
Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Monday homicide suspect also connected to 2017 shooting
A missing persons alert for Richard Galligan has been canceled, according to the Enterprise...
Enterprise police confirm missing man found deceased
Prattville police say a 17-year-old reported that he was shot while leaving work on April 18,...
Prattville PD: Teen says he was shot leaving work

Latest News

Barrel of Blues fundraising event from 2021
‘Barrel of Blues’ fundraiser supports Child Protect
Conditions are great for getting the car washed this week.
Turning much warmer
Latest forecast and updated rain chances
Latest forecast and updated rain chances
First Alert 12
First Alert: Cool again tonight, then much warmer!