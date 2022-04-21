The 80s are back, but are they here to stay?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tons of sunshine and warming temperatures? Sounds like late April treat for Alabama! We are not tracking any rain (which means no severe storms) now through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend... we will see a lot of mild air in the forecast. Highs have climbed into low 80s today, but thankfully the breeze will do have is making it feel very comfortable. That wind will relax a bit soon, so warmer than normal temperatures are anticipated soon!

The warmer than average air will continue through early next week; highs will be in the mid 80s for the majority of Alabama Friday, Saturday and Sunday before peaking in the upper 80s Monday.

Sunshine and toasty temperatures this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Each day will bring plenty of sunshine, comfortably low humidity and a light breeze around 10mph.

Humidity stays low despite warming temperatures. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the next chance of rain for the region...

This will not be a heavy rain or strong storm issue for us, but isolated showers and storms do appear possible Monday night and Tuesday. It’s very possible that several towns and cities across Central Alabama don’t see a drop of rain with this system. If you do, it won’t last long or be a big issue.

Monday night into Tuesday will bring a low-end chance of showers and perhaps a storm. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind the early week rain chance, the rest of next week looks quiet with ample sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

