The 80s are back

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even warmer temperatures are on the way for today. Highs will be in the lower 80s with ample sunshine after some early morning clouds.

Sunshine and toasty temperatures this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The warmer than average temperatures will continue through early next week. Highs will be in the middle 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday before peaking in the upper 80s on Monday.

Each day will bring plenty of sunshine, comfortably low humidity and a light breeze around 10mph.

Humidity stays low despite warming temperatures. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the next chance of rain for the region...

This will not be a heavy rain or strong storm issue for us, but isolated showers and storms do appear possible Monday night into Tuesday. It’s very possible that many of us don’t see a drop of rain with this system. If you do, it won’t last long or be a big issue.

Monday night into Tuesday will bring a low-end chance of showers and perhaps a storm. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind the early week rain chance, the rest of next week looks quiet with ample sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.