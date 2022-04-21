Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Addressing gun violence top priority for Montgomery’s new police chief

In a one-on-one interview, Montgomery's new police chief discussed the initiatives and plans he has in place to tackle violent crime. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a one-on-one interview with WSFA 12 News, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert discussed the initiatives and plans he has in place to tackle violent crime in Montgomery.

Albert was sworn into office three weeks ago and has been visible in the community and at crime scenes.

Albert begins his role as Montgomery’s top cop after a violent two years in the city. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked increases in shootings and violent crime, a trend seen across the country.

Albert said his first priority will be looking internally to see how MPD can be more efficient in their response times and their deployment of officers.

“This is not a department that needs total reform. It needs some tweaking; it needs some readjustment and that’s what I’m here to do. I am going to continue to work with my executive staff and fine tuning the things that need to be fine-tuned and put the right pieces in the right places so that we can be effective and efficient in our crime fighting efforts,” he said.

He said his second and top priority is combating gun violence.

“There is no tolerance for gun violence in this community,” Albert said.

“That is a priority and we will attack it with all forces. Everything that we have at our disposal will be given attention to gun violence in our community,” he added.

He also said he plans to build stronger relationships within the community.

“Building strong coalitions between the community, the clergy, the faith-based, the businesses, as well as every individual in every community across the city, having them involved in what we do every single day,” Albert said.

Gun violence is an issue that has plagued the city for years. In 2020, 68 people were murdered. In 2021, 77 people were killed. The vast majority of those victims were shot.

This year, however, there has been some improvement. MPD reports that so far this year 14 people have been murdered. That is 10 fewer murders than this same time last year.

Chief Albert said through federal partnerships and 21st century, intelligence-based policing they can get a better grip on the violence.

“21st century policing is the blueprint for modern day policing. It talks about being constitutional, it talks about being intentional, it talks about criminal justice reform, officer wellness, (and) training,” Albert said.

“Then intelligence based is you know, getting that intelligence on who’s victimizing the innocent, who’s causing trouble in the community,” he went on to say.

Chief Albert said together with the community, there will be change.

“I pledge to the community that we’re gonna be responsive, we’re gonna be visible, and we’re gonna be at their side. And we’ve demonstrated that in these few weeks that I’ve been here, but we’ll continue that from the top down. I’m not just sending my officers there, I’m out there with them,” Albert said.

Albert comes to Montgomery with 30 years of law enforcement experience. He most recently served as commander of the special operations division for the New Orleans Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Prattville police say a 17-year-old reported that he was shot while leaving work on April 18,...
Prattville PD: Teen says he was shot leaving work
A missing persons alert for Richard Galligan has been canceled, according to the Enterprise...
Enterprise police confirm missing man found deceased
Jim Darnell Curry is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at his wife in a...
Man charged after wife shot at multiple times in Prattville parking lot
Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Monday homicide suspect also connected to 2017 shooting

Latest News

Conditions are great for getting the car washed this week.
Turning much warmer
Child Protect's Barrel of Blues
Child Protect's Barrel of Blues in Montgomery
Lake officials getting ready for large crowds during spring, summer
Lake officials getting ready for large crowds during spring, summer
Boaters are out on Lake Martin.
Lake Martin officials prep for busy season, urge caution from boaters
One-on-one with Montgomery's new police chief
One-on-one with Montgomery's new police chief