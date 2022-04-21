Addressing gun violence top priority for Montgomery’s new police chief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a one-on-one interview with WSFA 12 News, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert discussed the initiatives and plans he has in place to tackle violent crime in Montgomery.

Albert was sworn into office three weeks ago and has been visible in the community and at crime scenes.

Albert begins his role as Montgomery’s top cop after a violent two years in the city. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked increases in shootings and violent crime, a trend seen across the country.

Albert said his first priority will be looking internally to see how MPD can be more efficient in their response times and their deployment of officers.

“This is not a department that needs total reform. It needs some tweaking; it needs some readjustment and that’s what I’m here to do. I am going to continue to work with my executive staff and fine tuning the things that need to be fine-tuned and put the right pieces in the right places so that we can be effective and efficient in our crime fighting efforts,” he said.

He said his second and top priority is combating gun violence.

“There is no tolerance for gun violence in this community,” Albert said.

“That is a priority and we will attack it with all forces. Everything that we have at our disposal will be given attention to gun violence in our community,” he added.

He also said he plans to build stronger relationships within the community.

“Building strong coalitions between the community, the clergy, the faith-based, the businesses, as well as every individual in every community across the city, having them involved in what we do every single day,” Albert said.

Gun violence is an issue that has plagued the city for years. In 2020, 68 people were murdered. In 2021, 77 people were killed. The vast majority of those victims were shot.

This year, however, there has been some improvement. MPD reports that so far this year 14 people have been murdered. That is 10 fewer murders than this same time last year.

Chief Albert said through federal partnerships and 21st century, intelligence-based policing they can get a better grip on the violence.

“21st century policing is the blueprint for modern day policing. It talks about being constitutional, it talks about being intentional, it talks about criminal justice reform, officer wellness, (and) training,” Albert said.

“Then intelligence based is you know, getting that intelligence on who’s victimizing the innocent, who’s causing trouble in the community,” he went on to say.

Chief Albert said together with the community, there will be change.

“I pledge to the community that we’re gonna be responsive, we’re gonna be visible, and we’re gonna be at their side. And we’ve demonstrated that in these few weeks that I’ve been here, but we’ll continue that from the top down. I’m not just sending my officers there, I’m out there with them,” Albert said.

Albert comes to Montgomery with 30 years of law enforcement experience. He most recently served as commander of the special operations division for the New Orleans Police Department.

