Arrest made following threat to Prattville school

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm someone is in custody after a threat was made to a local school.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said the threat was made on social media around lunchtime Thursday, although he did not specify which school.

Police, while working with the FBI, arrested a juvenile. Thompson said charges are pending.

The mayor’s office confirmed the juvenile arrested is the one believed to have made the threat.

Police say all schools are safe and there is no danger.

