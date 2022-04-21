Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Arrest made following threat to Prattville school

Prattville police confirm someone is in custody after a threat was made to a local school on...
Prattville police confirm someone is in custody after a threat was made to a local school on April 21, 2022.(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm someone is in custody after a threat was made to a local school.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said the threat was made on social media around lunchtime Thursday, although he did not specify which school.

Police, while working with the FBI, arrested a juvenile. Thompson said charges are pending.

The mayor’s office confirmed the juvenile arrested is the one believed to have made the threat.

Police say all schools are safe and there is no danger.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Darnell Curry is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at his wife in a...
Man charged after wife shot at multiple times in Prattville parking lot
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad
Washington man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
Washington County man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns
William Michael Pearson, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to several Montgomery area...
Suspect arrested in multiple burglaries, including Montgomery church

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Katie Boyd Britt, Mo Brooks and Mike Durant are competing for Alabama's upcoming U.S. Senate...
Britt, Brooks seek debate in Senate race, say Durant refuses
A Montgomery mother is sharing an update nearly 5 years after her son’s spinal cord injury. As...
Stem cell treatment could help paralyzed teen, but community help needed
Temps rise into the 80s today.
The 80s are back, but are they here to stay?