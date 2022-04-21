Arts and crafts, puppies, food trucks and more this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve finally made it to the weekend, so let’s take a look at all the events you’ll want to attend.

In Pike County, you don’t want to miss TroyFest Arts & Crafts Festival. There will be more than 80 vendors with a variety of arts, crafts, food and entertainment for people of all ages. TroyFest will take place Saturday and Sunday.

In Autauga County, The 15th Annual Prattville Autauga Humane Society’s Bark in the Park is happening Saturday. You can come out with your four-legged friends and enjoy concessions, games, vendors, contests and more. If you don’t have a four-legged friend, no worries! You can meet your new best friend at Bark in the Park, as there will be dogs available for adoption.

In Montgomery County, how about enjoying the Hampstead Food Truck Takeover Sunday. You can enjoy some great food, there will be 10 food trucks to choose from, plus live music to enjoy while you snack.

In the capital city, you can head to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and enjoy Freedom Rider. The play follows the journey of students during the Civil Rights Movement. You don’t want to miss this uplifting play about an unforgettable moment in history.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY 4.22

SATURDAY 4.23

SUNDAY 4.24

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.