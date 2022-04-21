Britt, Brooks seek debate in Senate race, say Durant refuses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Senate candidates Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks have agreed to debates ahead of next month’s primary, but say Mike Durant has far refused to meet them on stage.

Both Britt and Brooks criticized Durant for not agreeing to a debate.

The three Republicans are considered frontrunners in next month’s GOP primary for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

A Durant spokesman did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said the party offered to host a debate ahead of the primary as a resource to state voters. He said Durant “could not work it out” and Britt only wanted a debate with all three frontrunners.

