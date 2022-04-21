Domestic violence suspect charged with assaulting deputy

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallapoosa County man who was being arrested during a domestic violence investigation will face more charges after allegedly injuring an officer, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Edward Vignolo, 37, of Jacksons Gap, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with domestic violence strangulation and second-degree domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office said Vignolo caused minor injuries to a deputy, though no details were provided. He was subsequently charged with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from law enforcement, resisting arrest and third-degree escape.

An investigation is ongoing. Vignolo is being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail pending a bond hearing.

