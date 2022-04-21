Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Domestic violence suspect charged with assaulting deputy

Timothy Vignolo is facing multiple charges in Tallapoosa County following a domestic violence...
Timothy Vignolo is facing multiple charges in Tallapoosa County following a domestic violence investigation.(Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallapoosa County man who was being arrested during a domestic violence investigation will face more charges after allegedly injuring an officer, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Edward Vignolo, 37, of Jacksons Gap, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with domestic violence strangulation and second-degree domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office said Vignolo caused minor injuries to a deputy, though no details were provided. He was subsequently charged with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from law enforcement, resisting arrest and third-degree escape.

An investigation is ongoing. Vignolo is being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Darnell Curry is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at his wife in a...
Man charged after wife shot at multiple times in Prattville parking lot
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad
Washington man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
Washington County man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns
William Michael Pearson, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to several Montgomery area...
Suspect arrested in multiple burglaries, including Montgomery church

Latest News

Montgomery police say a man has died more than a week after being critically injured in a...
Man dies week after Montgomery crash
Saturday traffic delays expected due to Auburn Rodeo concert
Prattville police confirm someone is in custody after a threat was made to a local school on...
Arrest made following threat to Prattville school
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases