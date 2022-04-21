Advertise
GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.(@GE AppliancesCo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - General Electric is recalling some of its refrigerators because of a fall risk.

The company said it has received 71 reports of freezer drawer handles detaching.

It has caused at least 37 people to get hurt, three of which had serious fall injuries.

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.

Those who believe their refrigerator is impacted by the recall can check using the model number and SIN number on GE’s recall website.

Those with impacted appliances should contact GE for repair.

