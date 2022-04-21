Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Look up! First meteor shower in months peaks tonight

The Lyrids can produce 10-20 meteors per hour
Lyrid meteor shower lights up sky in April: Here’s when to watch
Lyrid meteor shower lights up sky in April: Here’s when to watch(tcw-wvue)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in months a meteor shower is set to peak. The Lyrid meteor shower will be at its best Thursday evening and night.

The Lyrids may not produce the number of meteors that the Perseids and Geminids do, but they are well-known and popular due to their timing and potential each year. With it being more than 3 months since the Quadrantids of early January, many are eager for another meteor shower.

The Lyrids peak tonight.
The Lyrids peak tonight.(WSFA 12 News)

That fact alone makes the Lyrids a worthy shower. Throw in the tendency for the Lyrids to produce bright and quick-moving shooting stars and you’ve got yourself a great astronomy event to check out.

The timing to view the Lyrids is from 8 p.m. Thursday through the predawn hours Friday. All you have to do is look up because these meteors have an originating point relatively high in the sky.

Thursday night's stargazing forecast.
Thursday night's stargazing forecast.(WSFA 12 News)

Just be sure to do the following if you want to maximize your Lyrid meteor shower experience...

  • Head somewhere away from city lights
  • Elevate yourself to allow most of the night sky to be visible (avoid tall trees)
  • Give your eyes 20-30 minutes to adjust to total darkness
  • Dress appropriately with temperatures expected to be in the 50s and 60s later this evening and tonight
  • Look up and enjoy for at least an hour for the best chance at seeing shooting stars

The two potential problems for every meteor shower are the weather and moonlight. This year’s Lyrid meteor shower will go on with complete cooperation from Mother Nature. Skies will be entirely clear and the lack of humidity means a “clean” atmosphere perfect for viewing meteors.

Clear skies with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s tonight.
Clear skies with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s tonight.(WSFA 12 News)

The problem will be moonlight. The moon will be about 60% illuminated once it rises around 1 a.m. So if you plan on watching the shower after that time, expect the moon’s brightness to wash out a healthy portion of the meteors.

If you can venture out before 1 a.m. tonight you will most definitely increase your chances of catching multiple quick-moving shooting stars. Some of them will likely be rather bright and some could reach fireball status!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Darnell Curry is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at his wife in a...
Man charged after wife shot at multiple times in Prattville parking lot
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad
Washington man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
Washington County man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Contract signed for new Alabama prison in Elmore County
William Michael Pearson, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to several Montgomery area...
Suspect arrested in multiple burglaries, including Montgomery church

Latest News

For it’s very first production ever, the Pike Road Theatre Company is performing Lionel Bart’s...
Pike Road Theatre Company to present ‘Oliver’ for debut production
Temps rise into the 80s today.
The 80s are back
Staying dry and sunny with warm temperatures
Staying dry and sunny with warm temperatures
Conditions are great for getting the car washed this week.
Turning much warmer