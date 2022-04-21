Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man bites, stabs K-9, leaving dog injured, police say

Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife,...
Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife, according to the Fairfield Police Department.(Fairfield Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California said a suspect stabbed and bit a K-9 during a chase Wednesday, which left the dog injured.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the series of events began when a male suspect broke into an elderly victim’s home about 43 miles southwest of Sacramento. The victim was able to flee the home while calling 911.

During that time, dispatchers received another call that the same suspect had just tried to steal an Amazon delivery truck and threatened to kill the driver.

Officers located the suspect inside the elderly victim’s home and attempted to get him to come out without success. Eventually, officers entered the home in an attempt to arrest the man.

K-9 Cort was able to reach the suspect, but the man bit Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife, police said.

Officers were able to take the man into custody and identified him as Kurt Dasilva, 44. They said it appeared he was under the influence of drugs.

Police said Cort was treated at a nearby veterinary hospital and is “comfortably recovering at home with his handler.”

Dasilva was treated at a local hospital and booked into Solano County Jail on several felony charges, including carjacking, burglary, harming a police dog, and violation of parole.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Darnell Curry is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at his wife in a...
Man charged after wife shot at multiple times in Prattville parking lot
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad
Washington man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
Washington County man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns
William Michael Pearson, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to several Montgomery area...
Suspect arrested in multiple burglaries, including Montgomery church

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks
Police officers in Oceanside, California, surprised people by handing out cash.
Police officers surprise shoppers with cash in California