Man charged with assault in Montgomery shooting

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, 32-year-old Billy Neal Sims Jr., of...
According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, 32-year-old Billy Neal Sims Jr., of Montgomery, is charged with second-degree assault.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is facing assault charges after a shooting that happened last week.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, 32-year-old Billy Neal Sims Jr., of Montgomery, is charged with second-degree assault.

Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 900 block of West South Boulevard around 9:20 a.m. last Wednesday. There, they found an adult male victim who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, police determined Sims as a suspect.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals fugitive task force members took 32-year-old Billy Neal Sims Jr., of Montgomery, into custody at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. An anonymous tip led authorities to his location.

Sims was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

