Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man dies week after Montgomery crash

Montgomery police say a man has died more than a week after being critically injured in a...
Montgomery police say a man has died more than a week after being critically injured in a single-vehicle crash.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died more than a week after being critically injured in a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, officers and fire medics responded to the area of Oak Street near Mill Street around 12:30 a.m. on April 12. There, they found a 2009 Land Rover RRV. The driver of the SUV Carlos Raymond, 42, of Montgomery, was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Raymond died from his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Darnell Curry is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at his wife in a...
Man charged after wife shot at multiple times in Prattville parking lot
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad
Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns
Washington man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
Washington County man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
William Michael Pearson, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to several Montgomery area...
Suspect arrested in multiple burglaries, including Montgomery church

Latest News

Alabama looks to expand veterans' access to shot treatment for PTSD
Alabama looks to expand veterans' access to shot treatment for PTSD
Volunteer of the Year awards
Volunteer of the Year awards
Alabama looks to expand veterans' access to shot treatment for PTSD
STEM cell treatment could help paralyzed teen
Alabama is looking to expand a treatment program for veterans with PTSD.
Alabama looks to expand PTSD treatment program
Did you like today's weather? Good news: more of the same is on the way tomorrow into the...
The 80s are back, but are they here to stay?