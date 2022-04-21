Man dies week after Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died more than a week after being critically injured in a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, officers and fire medics responded to the area of Oak Street near Mill Street around 12:30 a.m. on April 12. There, they found a 2009 Land Rover RRV. The driver of the SUV Carlos Raymond, 42, of Montgomery, was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Raymond died from his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate.

