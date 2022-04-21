National Weather Service: 39 tornadoes have hit Central Alabama in 2022
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New numbers from the National Weather Service show 39 tornadoes have touched down in Central Alabama in 2022 alone.
To put those numbers in perspective, there were 47 tornadoes that touched down in Central Alabama in 2021, and the average number of tornadoes per year for the past 30 years is 27.
The most tornadoes that have touched down in Central Alabama in a year was in 2011, when 78 tornadoes hit the central part of the state.
