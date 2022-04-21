Overturned 18-wheeler causes major delays on I-85 near Ann Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters should expect major delays on Interstate 85 after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 3.4. That’s just past the Ann Street exit. ALGO traffic cameras show the commercial vehicle on its side with its cargo dumped into the roadway.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the scene at approximately 10:20 a.m. and confirmed the driver of the 18-wheeler suffered only minor injuries.

“All lanes with the exception of one on I-85NB are blocked due to debris in the roadway,” MPD said.

Commuters should seek an alternate route at this time.

Traffic on Interstate 85 northbound is at a standstill due to an overturned 18-wheeler. (Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.