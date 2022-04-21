Advertise
Overturned 18-wheeler causes major delays on I-85 near Ann Street

An 18-wheeler has crashed and overturned on I-85 near the Ann Street exit in Montgomery.
An 18-wheeler has crashed and overturned on I-85 near the Ann Street exit in Montgomery.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters should expect major delays on Interstate 85 after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 3.4. That’s just past the Ann Street exit. ALGO traffic cameras show the commercial vehicle on its side with its cargo dumped into the roadway.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the scene at approximately 10:20 a.m. and confirmed the driver of the 18-wheeler suffered only minor injuries.

“All lanes with the exception of one on I-85NB are blocked due to debris in the roadway,” MPD said.

Commuters should seek an alternate route at this time.

Traffic on Interstate 85 northbound is at a standstill due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
Traffic on Interstate 85 northbound is at a standstill due to an overturned 18-wheeler.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)

