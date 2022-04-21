Pike Road Theatre Company to present ‘Oliver’ for debut production

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday is opening night for the Pike Road Theatre Company’s first production!

The Pike Road Theatre Company is a non-profit theatre organization providing educational and performance opportunities for community artists while growing audiences through quality theatre. It was formed in early 2022.

For its first production ever, the Pike Road Theatre Company is performing Lionel Bart’s “Oliver,” an award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical. The musical is based on a Charles Dickens novel that follows the adventures of a 9-yr old orphan named Oliver Twist.

Oliver is truly a community project. About 90% of the cast and crew live, work, and go to Pike Road school.

Oliver runs April 21-May 8. And the Pike Road Theatre Company already has a season of more shows scheduled. You can look at some behind-the-scenes shots and get to know the people involved in the theatre on the company’s Facebook page, facebook.com/pikeroadtheatrecompany.

To buy tickets to the performances, visit this website, pikeroadtheatrecompany.org.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.