Saturday traffic delays expected due to Auburn Rodeo concert

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking weekend commuters to plan ahead and expect delays due to a planned event in Opelika.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol is preparing for traffic control Saturday due to the large number of people expected for a concert being hosted by the Auburn Rodeo. It will take place at Sistrunk Farms at 15400 U.S. Highway 80 in Opelika.

ALEA will be helping with traffic control but is advising motorists to expect delays before, during and after the concert and encourages those who are not attending the concert to avoid the area and seek a different route.

