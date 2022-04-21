Stem cell treatment could help paralyzed teen, but community help needed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery mother is sharing an update nearly five years after her son’s spinal cord injury. As they prepare to take another step in their journey they are asking for the community’s help.

“He loved football. Football was his life. It’s like he breathed it every day. That’s what he wanted to do. That was his goal in life,” said Konica Harris, mother of Christopher “CJ” Knight.

Harris says everything changed for her son on Oct. 24, 2017 while at football practice.

“Once I got there, he was stretched out on the field. Not moving. It took me to another place. I couldn’t even explain to you how I felt at that moment,” said Harris.

Knight was a freshman at Park Crossing at the time. He had suffered a neck injury and was airlifted to Children’s hospital where he spent nearly three months fighting for his life.

“You’re talking about a miracle to me,” said Harris. “I can’t even explain how grateful I am to have him here with us right now.”

Knight is paralyzed from the chest down. In the last four years, he has endured several surgeries. Harris is now her son’s full-time caregiver.

“He’s on a schedule with his medications. He’s on a schedule with bathing. Bathing him is pretty much back to a bed bath. It was a hard thing and it still is,” said Harris.

Now that Knight is 19 he is eligible for Stem Cell Treatments which could improve his mobility. Harris is on a quest to make that happen.

“Doctors will tell you, they don’t know if it’ll work. But my faith has always been strong and it will always be,” said Harris. “I don’t care if he gets to the point where he can move his arms better. Whatever it may be, it will make him stronger.”

Because this treatment isn’t covered by insurance Harris has set up a GoFundMe.

The family has set a goal to raise $40,000 to cover Knight’s treatments and travel expenses.

