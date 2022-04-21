Advertise
UAPD investigating string of on campus robberies

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UA Police are investigating a string of robberies that happened on campus over the past week.

UAPD arrested two suspects for an alleged robbery that happened April 13, 2022, in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Police say the victim was followed out of a bar along University Boulevard and was allegedly punched as he walked by the Walk of Champions at the stadium. He told police two or three suspects then ran away back toward the strip.

The second robbery took place sometime overnight between April 19th and 20th. Police say the victim was robbed in the Publix parking lot near the Strip. The suspect or suspects were able to get away.

UAPD has more info on the robberies here.

These alleged robberies are two of at least five that have happened since April 16, 2022.

We spoke with Michael Maida, a UA student, who says he was robbed a month ago. He feels safe on campus for the most part, but says people need to keep a watchful eye around them at all times.

“I had some expensive stuff stolen but nothing like that and that’s horrible. I wish people were nicer and I wish people wouldn’t do that stuff around a college campus, but you know the world is what the world is,” Maida said.

We asked to speak to the university police chief about the robberies, but was told he wasn’t available.

Police have also arrested two others in connection to the robberies that happened on the April 16 near the Lakeside dining hall and Ridgecrest areas. Luckily no injuries reported after these string of robberies. At this point, police haven’t said what was allegedly stolen from the victims.

UAPD has more info on the April 16 robberies here.

UAPD posted these safety tips for students:

It is never the fault of a victim when a crime occurs. Below are some safety considerations for students and community members:

  • Be careful and mindful of any valuables you may carry on your person
  • Be mindful of your surroundings
  • If confronted, give the perpetrator what they ask for. Your safety is more important

