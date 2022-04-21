Advertise
Woman falls head first into vault toilet trying to retrieve cell phone, rescuers say

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing...
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRINNON, Wash. (Gray News) – Firefighters say a woman was lucky to not be overcome by toxic gases after falling into a vault toilet while trying to get her phone.

According to the Brinnon Fire Department, a woman in her 40s dropped her cell phone into the vault while using the toilet on the top of Mt. Walker in Washington.

Authorities said she dismantled the seat and tried to use her dog’s leash to fish out her phone. She eventually attempted to use the leash to support herself, but that failed and she fell in head first.

The woman tried to climb out of the vault on her own for about 15-20 minutes before calling 911 for help.

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing platform tall enough for the woman to stand on and pulled her up to safety.

According to the fire department, the woman was not hurt and requested no transport. She was washed down and given a Tyvek hazmat suit to wear.

