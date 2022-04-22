Advertise
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday evening

Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting that happened on April 21, 2022. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting.

Capt. Saba Coleman said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. She said the men were found in the 3900 block of Vaughn Road, but it is not yet clear where the shooting happened.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

