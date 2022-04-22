2 injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting.

Capt. Saba Coleman said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. She said the men were found in the 3900 block of Vaughn Road, but it is not yet clear where the shooting happened.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released.

