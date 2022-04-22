Advertise
All of Alabama to see sunny and warm weekend

Mid-80s all weekend, some changes next week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plenty of sun and above average temperatures will rule through Monday. Highs each afternoon will reach the mid-80s for a good chunk of Central Alabama.

The weather looks stunning all weekend.
The weather looks stunning all weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will stay comfortably low and there will be a little bit of a breeze around 10mph each day. Put simply, it will feel and look great outside.

The warmest day will likely be Monday. That’s when we have a solid shot at topping out in the upper 80s. If you’re looking for a 90-degree day, it’s unlikely we get that high.

Humidity stays comfortably low.
Humidity stays comfortably low.(WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the next chance of rain for the region...

This will not be a heavy rain or strong storm issue for us, but some showers and storms do appear possible early next week. We’ve trimmed timing back to pretty much only Tuesday now as models are coming into better alignment on when rain will be possible.

Rain chances return next Tuesday, but it won't be a washout.
Rain chances return next Tuesday, but it won't be a washout.(WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain all day long Tuesday, but scattered showers and a few storms will be around in all likelihood as a cold front pushes across the region.

Behind this system will be another round of beautiful weather. It will be quiet with ample sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows behind the cold front may dip into the upper 40s for a couple of nights, but no significant cold will impact Alabama.

