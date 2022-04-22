Food for Thought 4/21
Published: Apr. 21, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High scores
Yummy Yaki (7131 Eastchase Parkway): 100
Cakeology (6250 Atlanta Highway): 96
Bama Lanes (3020 Atlanta Highway): 96
Low scores
Kwik Serve (3201 Eastern Blvd.): 89
- Priority item: Mold in ice machine
La Taquiza Mexican Restaurant & Grill (4530 Troy Highway): 85
- Priority item: Chemical spray bottles stored over food
HNK Food Mart (441 Twain Curve): 73
- Priority items: Chemical spray bottles stored over food; mold in frozen drink machine nozzles
