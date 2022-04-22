Homicide investigation opened after March 28 Montgomery shooting turns fatal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation following the death of a man who was shot on March 28.

Police say Enrico Coleman, 57, of Montgomery, was found shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square around 9:40 p.m. that Monday. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening and was released after being treated.

MPD says Coleman subsequently died on April 8, and his body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. It has since been determined the man’s death was caused by injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and ask that anyone with information that could help solve the case to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

