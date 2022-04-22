Advertise
I-65 SB blocked in Autauga County after 18-wheeler overturns

Interstate 65 near the 191 mile marker in Autauga County blocked due to an overturned...
Interstate 65 near the 191 mile marker in Autauga County blocked due to an overturned tractor-trailer.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are blocked in in Autauga County between Pine Level and Verbena after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday around 3:15 p.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened near the 191 mile marker. That’s about five miles north of the Pine Level 186 exit and nine miles south of the Verbena 200 exit.

ALEA said the northbound lanes were also blocked, but reopened to traffic around 4:40 p.m. Southbound lanes will remain blocked for an undisclosed amount of time.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

No additional information, including injuries, was provided at this time.

