Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

LOOK UP: Four planets can be seen in a line this month

Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of...
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of April, NASA says.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Skywatchers have something to look forward to later this month, according to NASA.

Four planets are moving throughout April to eventually form a conjunction, the agency says.

NASA says Venus, Mars and Saturn formed a trio at the beginning of the month. Saturn appeared to move towards Mars each day.

Looking up into the sky on April 1, Mars and Saturn appear to be a couple of finger widths apart, NASA says.

Saturn then continues increasing its separation from Mars as Jupiter starts to rise in the predawn hour by mid-month.

By the last week of April, NASA says Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon an hour before the sunrise to where it can be easier to be seen.

For other exciting sights you can observe in the sky, you can visit NASA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Darnell Curry is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at his wife in a...
Man charged after wife shot at multiple times in Prattville parking lot
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad
Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns
Washington man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
Washington County man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
William Michael Pearson, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to several Montgomery area...
Suspect arrested in multiple burglaries, including Montgomery church

Latest News

Montgomery police said two gunshot victims were found in the 3900 block of Vaughn Road on April...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday night
Food for Thought 4/21
Did you like today's weather? Good news: more of the same is on the way tomorrow into the...
The 80s are back, but are they here to stay?
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger
Lyrid Meteor Shower
Lyrid Meteor Shower