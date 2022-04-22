Advertise
Man charged in killing of woman stabbed 55 times, found in duffle bag

David Bonola, 44, was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in...
David Bonola, 44, was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51.
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - A handyman has been charged with murder in the death of a woman found stuffed in a duffel bag in a New York park.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51.

Investigators say Bonola was a former handyman who worked for Gaal at her home in Forest Hills.

They also say the pair were having an intimate affair.

Gaal was stabbed 55 times. Police say Bonola stuffed her body into her son’s hockey bag before disposing of it in a nearby park.

“Mr. Bonola is a handyman who was employed by Mrs. Gaal. They have been having an intimate affair for approximately two years,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig in a news conference. “He is either let in voluntarily or he uses a key he has knowledge about hidden in the barbecue. A heated argument ensues between the two in the basement. A knife is brandished, a violent struggle ensues, resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times, causing her demise.”

NYPD detectives say Bonola confessed to the crime after he was arrested early Thursday morning. Detectives were canvassing the area of the crime scene Wednesday night when they observed Bonola, who appeared to be injured.

Investigators say his hand was heavily bandaged because of the cuts he suffered in the attack.

