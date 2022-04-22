Advertise
Montgomery man found dead after shooting in Tuskegee

A Montgomery man has died after a shooting in Tuskegee, according to police.
A Montgomery man has died after a shooting in Tuskegee, according to police.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a shooting in Tuskegee, according to police.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were called to the 2600 block of Martin L. King Highway around 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers located a silver Infinity in a grassy area. In the driver’s seat, Jordan added that Brantley Ford, 28, of Montgomery, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Additional details surrounding Ford’s death have not been released, but Jordan said they are treating this case as a homicide.

Those with information related to Ford’s death, please call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

