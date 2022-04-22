Montgomery man found dead after shooting in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a shooting in Tuskegee, according to police.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were called to the 2600 block of Martin L. King Highway around 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers located a silver Infinity in a grassy area. In the driver’s seat, Jordan added that Brantley Ford, 28, of Montgomery, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Additional details surrounding Ford’s death have not been released, but Jordan said they are treating this case as a homicide.

Those with information related to Ford’s death, please call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200.

