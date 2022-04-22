Mother’s Day 2022: Share a photo of your mom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Her love was there before she ever set eyes on you. From those first wobbly steps to the confident steps across the graduation stage, she’s been there, her love only growing.

This Mother’s Day, WSFA 12 News wants to help you show the world just how much she’s appreciated.

Visit WSFA.com/submit right now and share a photo of your mom.

Once approved, you’ll find her photo in the box below. We’ll also randomly select photos to feature in our on the air WSFA 12 News Mother’s Day promo!

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.