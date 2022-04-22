Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

NASCAR racer encouraging organ donations

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - NASCAR is back in full-swing at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, and one driver wants to encourage organ donations, after his own mother’s organs helped dozens of people.

Joey Gase has been racing for over two decades, and this weekend will be another chance to not only do that, but hopefully save some lives.

Donate Life will adorn his two cars to encourage people to become a registered organ donor and have conversations about donations with family members.

Gase tells WBRC this is something he’s really passionate about.

Unfortunately, Gase lost his mom Mary in April 2011 to a sudden brain aneurysm. The doctor asked the family if Mary would be an organ, eye, and tissue donor.

The racer says Mary was the kind of person who, if she couldn’t continue her life, she would want to help others continue theirs. Even though Mary’s life was cut short, she was able to leave a lasting impact on dozens of families.

“We found out she was able to help save and improve the lives of 66 people which was amazing to us,” he said. “We thought it could be two or three and a lot of people only think about the organ donation side, not the tissue and eye side which is super important.”

Joey Gase dedicates much of what he does now to raise awareness for donations and honor those affected by them.

When you see cars 35 and 53 this weekend, Gase hopes it will encourage people to register and spark conversation between families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man has died after a shooting in Tuskegee, according to police.
Montgomery man found dead after shooting in Tuskegee
Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns
Montgomery police said two gunshot victims were found in the 3900 block of Vaughn Road on April...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday evening
Montgomery police say a man has died more than a week after being critically injured in a...
Man dies week after Montgomery crash
According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, 32-year-old Billy Neal Sims Jr., of...
Man charged with assault in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

You can travel 10,000 miles to China to see Terracotta Warriors or you can check out the life...
County Road 12: Troy’s Terracotta Warriors
The Kraft logo appears outside of the headquarters in Northfield, Ill. Kraft Heinz believes the...
Lemonade lawsuit: Man claims Kraft Heinz Foods is skimping on powder drink mixes
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Sunshine continues all weekend long... so how warm will it be?!
All of Alabama to see a sunny and warm weekend
Sunshine continues all weekend long... so how warm will it be?!
Sunshine continues all weekend long... so how warm will it be?!