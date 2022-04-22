Pool safety encouraged as summer approaches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the weather heats up, more of us will spend time at the pool. While it provides a lot of fun, it can be dangerous. The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is offering some water safety tips before you dive in.

Pools are a great place for family fun. At the Bell Road YMCA, lifeguards are preparing for swimming season with the outdoor pools set to open at the end of May. But before you jump in it’s important you prepare to stay safe around the water. Drowning is a leading cause of death for kids.

“Drownings can happen in the blink of an eye,” said Morgan Burch, aquatics coordinator for the Bell Road YMCA.

Burch offered these tips:

Teach you children how to swim.

Use life jackets for those who don’t know how to swim.

Swim in areas with lifeguards.

“Make sure everybody that’s in the water is safe and gets to go home safe, so it’s very important to have lifeguards anywhere you swim,” said Burch.

Even if you are swimming in an area with a lifeguard on duty it is important for parents to watch their kids.

“Parents should always be on the pool deck or anywhere near the kids, if not in the water with them. I would recommend never, even if you’re an adult, never swim alone,” said Burch.

Even if you know how to swim always have something with you. The heat can quickly drain your energy and reduce your swimming abilities.

“Even medical emergencies happen to adults. So the risk of drowning is not only for little kids who can’t swim, but it’s for anybody who steps in the pool,” said Burch.

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery offers swim lessons if you are interested. They start with children as young as 6 months old and adults up to the age of 100.

From 2016 to 2020 there were 355 drowning deaths in our state, according to Alabama Department of Public Health.

