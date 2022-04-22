Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

River Region cancer survivors unify to inspire hope

The organization is rebranding in an aim to unify several cities in the area in the fight against cancer. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - While the fight against COVID-19 has gained much attention other the past couple years, the battles for those struggling with other diseases were never put on pause.

“Cancer has not stopped because of COVID,” said Deborah Hill.

The cancer survivor explained her battle was a long, hard-fought one. Hill had to deal with kidney cancer twice. Now she has been a survivor for 30 years, but not without sacrifices.

“So living with one kidney, you think you can’t do it, but you can,” Hill said. “You have to do what you have to do.”

It was a feeling shared by many Thursday at Hunter Hills Church of Christ in Prattville during the River Region CommUNITY of Hope Survivors Dinner. Volunteers served up dishes for cancer survivors and their caretakers who were invited there to celebrate life.

“You can’t have one without the other,” said Kathy Wood with River Region CommUNITY of Hope. “You’ve got to have a caretaker that’s going to be there to take care of that person when they’re in their darkest hours, when they’re in their sickest time.”

While people at the dinner hope there will one day be a cure for cancer, they enjoyed fellowship while they waited. It is the spirit of hope they believe will inspire others.

“It’s very important to let people know that they can always have hope,” Hill said. “and when you’re around survivors, I met one the other day when I was delivering Meals on Wheels, and she said that she’s only been a survivor for one year. I said, ‘Look at me, 30 years.’ I said, ‘You’re going to make it.’”

The River Region CommUNITY of Hope was previously known as the Relay For Life of Montgomery Metro. They are in the process of rebranding in an aim to unify several cities in the area in the fight against cancer.

Donations to the organization can be made online.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Darnell Curry is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at his wife in a...
Man charged after wife shot at multiple times in Prattville parking lot
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad
Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns
Washington man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
Washington County man accused of burying his Hummer to collect insurance arrested
William Michael Pearson, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to several Montgomery area...
Suspect arrested in multiple burglaries, including Montgomery church

Latest News

Montgomery police said two gunshot victims were found in the 3900 block of Vaughn Road on April...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday evening
River Region cancer survivors unify to inspire hope
River Region cancer survivors unify to inspire hope
2 injured in Montgomery shooting
2 injured in Montgomery shooting
Food for Thought 4/21