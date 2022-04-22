Suspect arrested following vehicle chase, crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a vehicle chase Friday morning ended with a crash and an arrest.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Perry Hill Road and Marquette Drive around 9 a.m. She did not specify the reason for the attempted traffic stop.

Coleman said the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

She said the suspect vehicle crashed near Walnut Street and West Fourth Street. Only the suspect vehicle was involved in the crash, and no one was injured.

Coleman said someone was taken into custody and charges are pending. She did not release that person’s name or expected charges.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.