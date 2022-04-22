Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect arrested following vehicle chase, crash in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a vehicle they were chasing on April 22, 2022 crashed in the area of...
Montgomery police say a vehicle they were chasing on April 22, 2022 crashed in the area of Walnut Street and West Fourth Street.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a vehicle chase Friday morning ended with a crash and an arrest.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Perry Hill Road and Marquette Drive around 9 a.m. She did not specify the reason for the attempted traffic stop.

Coleman said the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

She said the suspect vehicle crashed near Walnut Street and West Fourth Street. Only the suspect vehicle was involved in the crash, and no one was injured.

Coleman said someone was taken into custody and charges are pending. She did not release that person’s name or expected charges.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man has died after a shooting in Tuskegee, according to police.
Montgomery man found dead after shooting in Tuskegee
Montgomery police said two gunshot victims were found in the 3900 block of Vaughn Road on April...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday evening
Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns
Montgomery police say a man has died more than a week after being critically injured in a...
Man dies week after Montgomery crash
Prattville police confirm someone is in custody after a threat was made to a local school on...
Arrest made following threat to Prattville school

Latest News

WSFA 12 News wants to help recognize your mom on Mother's Day!
Mother’s Day 2022: Share a photo of your mom
'Women in Training' brings 'WITKITS' to McKee Middle School
'Women in Training' brings 'WITKITS' to McKee Middle School
Sunshine continues all weekend long... so how warm will it be?!
Bright, sunny and warm weekend ahead
You can travel 10,000 miles to China to see Terracotta Warriors or you can check out the life...
Friendship brings ancient Chinese history to Troy