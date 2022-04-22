Twin sister battery leading Brew Tech on softball diamond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From a very young age, the game of softball coursed through the veins of Taniyah and Khamiyah Brown.

“I’ve been playing softball ever since I think I was 5, and we fell in love one day. We weren’t even signing up. My brothers were signing up, and we just happened to be there,” said Brew Tech junior pitcher Taniyah Brown. “And I still remember this man. He asked us, he was like, ‘Oh, are all four of them signing up?’ And my mom was like, ‘No, just the two boys.’ And we was like, ‘No, we want to play.’ and ever since then we just fell in love with it. Yeah, it’s been great. It’s been all I’ve known pretty much.”

And since they were 8 years old, Khamiyah has always been the backstop for her twin sister, Taniyah

“It’s always been me pitching, her catching,” said Taniyah.

Which works out for the two because they both knew very early on what positions on the diamond they wanted to play.

Khamiyah and Taniyah Brown when they were younger. (Source: Brown family)

“Pitching, ever since the age where you get to start pitching, I just fell in love with it because I like being able to control the game, being able to put it in my hands what I can do to help us win,” said Taniyah. “I really just fell in love with pitching in a different way ever since I’ve been able to get on the mound and pitch.”

“When the girls started pitching, I tried pitching. It did not work. I didn’t like it, so I was like, ‘Well, how about I go back there and catch her.’ I trust me more than anybody else to go back there and do it,” said Khamiyah.

In fact, since Khamiyah decided she wanted to catch Taniyah, Taniyah hasn’t had another catcher since.

“Other people, they don’t really have that advantage because as you switch teams, as you get older, different people catch you, and even growing up trying to work on your pitches and stuff you either have to find somebody to go catch you or you’re throwing to a net,” said Taniyah. “So it’s been really great always having her by my side.”

Taniyah even says Khamiyah might even know her better than she knows herself.

“I wouldn’t rather anybody else be out there,” said Khamiyah. “For me to be out there catching her is great because I’m catching - it’s like I’m catching her success. Even looking at the batter’s faces after (Taniyah) strikes them out and stuff. I think I have the best stories out of everybody just seeing how the batters react to different pitches and stuff, it’s great.”

This season has been one to remember for the twin duo. Taniyah has spun a handful of no-hitters in the circle, and combined to throw another, with her sister behind the dish to catch every single pitch.

“Sometimes she throws pitches and I’m like, ‘That’s a really good pitch.’ She gets really in the moment, she get’s really focused, and I can tell when she’s in the zone up there,” Khmaiyah said of Taniyah. “And those are those games that she throws really good, she hits her spots really well, doesn’t throw too many balls, she doesn’t walk too many people, and those are when you get the no-hitters, so it’s pretty great.”

Khamiyah and Taniyah Brown when they were younger. (Source: Brown family)

Together, the two are leading Brew Tech softball under longtime coach Chris Steiner. The Rams have suffered just two losses all season as the area tournament approaches.

“They know how to work with each other really well. You can’t make that kind of chemistry up,” said Steiner. “I mean, it’s just amazing to see how they’re able to communicate with each other and help each other out, and supportive of each other, is amazing to have that kind of bond, and we’re fortunate enough we have that.”

The Brown twins, as well as the rest of the Brew Tech softball team, is in search of more than just an area championship over the next month. The Rams have their sights set on state.

“It’ll mean a lot because we’ve always wanted to be the best,” said Taniyah.

“We always grew up, it was like we always like to win, and to win or say we won our last game of the season. Not many people can say that their last game of the season that they won, and that would be a great accomplishment to have,” said Khamiyah.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.