72-year-old woman killed in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A 72-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials say a vehicle driven by Patricia B. Clayton, of Byron, Ga., collided with another one at the intersection of Lee Road 46 and Highway 280, about five miles west of Auburn.

Clayton was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

ALEA said the crash happened around 10 a.m. Friday.

No further details are available as troopers continue to investigate.

